Vermont city settles ex-cop’s discrimination suit for $975K

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Vermont city settles ex-cop’s discrimination suit for $975K

 
Share

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The city of Rutland has settled a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a black former police officer who said he was subjected to racial slurs and singled out as a troublemaker when he complained about it to superiors.

An attorney for former Rutland Police Cpl. Andrew Todd said the $975,000 settlement agreed to by the board of alderman Monday was the largest payment in an employment case in Vermont history.

John Paul Faignant said Tuesday that for his client, the case was never about the money. He wanted to change the Rutland Police Department.

“At least now the public knows about it,” Faignant said of the conditions within the department that led Todd to sue. “That’s all Andy could do. He could make the information public and hope that the people who are in a position to affect these types of issues, that they recognize it really does need to be addressed.”

Other news
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline, Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. Elected officials voted Thursday, July 27, 2023, to nearly double Milwaukee County's sales tax, two weeks after the city of Milwaukee approved a local sales tax increase as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Milwaukee County approves sales tax increase as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy
FILE - This photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York, Oct. 5, 2021. A team of some of the world's leading social media researchers has published four studies looking at the relationship between the algorithms used by Facebook and Instagram and America's widening political divide. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)
Deep dive into Meta’s algorithms shows that America’s political polarization has no easy fix
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
What’s next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails

Rutland Police Commissioner Larry Jenson said after the vote that he was glad the case is over.

“This happened four years ago, and much has changed in the department,” he said. “We are ready to move forward.”

Todd was the city’s only African-American officer when he served on the police force from 2003 to 2012. He claimed in his lawsuit that racism, racial profiling and cover-ups made his job unbearable, forcing him to resign.

The Rutland Herald (http://bit.ly/1InOyb3) reports that depositions of Rutland City police dispatchers, officers and other witnesses supported Todd’s claims and told of rogue investigations. Todd said a former superior and co-worker regularly used racial slurs and exposed him to repeated acts of racial profiling of African-Americans.

Todd said nothing was done when he went to his superiors and he was singled out as a troublemaker. He eventually went to Rutland Mayor Christopher Louras.

The two officers cited in Todd’s lawsuit were placed on administrative leave in 2011, and they resigned in 2012.

Todd is now a state police detective based in Rutland.