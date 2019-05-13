FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
App will ease boater border crossing on Lake Memphremagog

 
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — A new app is expected to make it easier for boaters who wish to cross the U.S.-Canadian border on Lake Memphremagog in northern Vermont and southern Quebec.

The Caledonian Record reports Tod Phillabaum, supervisor for the area U.S. Customs and Border Protection, unveiled the new “Reporting Offsite Arrival — Mobile” app, known as ROAM, Thursday to more than 50 people at the Gateway Center at the Newport city dock.

Phillabaum was questioned by U.S. and Canadian boaters eager to use the app.

Phillabaum says a new CBP office with log-in station and kiosk will be set up soon. The agency to install a station at the East Side Restaurant, another popular destination for boaters crossing the border.

The app will replace a call-in system at the city dock.

