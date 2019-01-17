FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police: Man fatally stabbed girlfriend’s new boyfriend

 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with fatally stabbing another man during a fight over a woman both dated has been held on $1 million bond.

Police say 41-year-old Kenyon Gay, of West Haven, is charged with murder and assault in the death of 39-year-old Razzie Hancock in Bridgeport.

The Connecticut Post reports police say Gay and the victim had been in a relationship with the woman, Gay for nine years and Hancock for eight months.

Police say Gay and Hancock got into a dispute over the woman on Monday which resulted in Gay stabbing Hancock in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Hancock was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Gay’s attorney argued for leniency, but the judge agreed with the prosecution’s argument to set a high bond Wednesday.