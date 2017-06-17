Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Local Romanian church members host unique event

By CATHY DYSON
 
Share

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — There were smiles all around as members of the Romanian congregation worked to get things ready for their important visitor.

Maria Sauciuc knows how vital it is to make a good impression. That’s why she and others are showing their best “traditional Romanian hospitality,” Daniela Langa said, so they’ll be able to have a church and a priest of their own that much sooner.

“We are all excited and honored beyond words,” Langa said. “For some, this could be a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

“I couldn’t even dream of this,” Sauciuc said.

Other news
FILE - Senator Xochitl Galvez, an opposition presidential hopeful, speaks to the press after registering her name as a candidate in Mexico City, July 4, 2023. The street saleswoman turned tech entrepreneur is shaking up the contest to succeed Mexico's popular president, offering an alternative to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s dominant party. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Aspirante a la presidencia de México no se ha dado por vencida
This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the cache of weapons and ammunition that authorities recovered from the car of a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Man who killed 1 Fargo officer, hurt 2, was interviewed about guns in 2021 after tip, FBI says
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks at the NCAA college football Pac-12 media day Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Can the Pac-12 survive? Conference of champions faces murky future after Colorado bolts for Big 12

The hopes of the church members — and there are an estimated 200 Romanian families in the Fredericksburg area — are coming to fruition. Local residents are hosting His Eminence Nicolae Condrea, archbishop of the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of the United States.

In church circles, that’s as significant as a visit from the president, Sauciuc said.

Local Romanians petitioned his eminence in Chicago, asking that a church be established in the Fredericksburg area. The diocese seeks to have strong, viable churches — not necessarily one in every county or city — and Father Daniel Ene, a church administrator from Rochester, N.Y., was sent to Fredericksburg to check out the request in December 2015.

He realized there’s a Romanian Orthodox Church in Northern Virginia, which is 45 minutes away, according to GPS systems.

“Why are you not going there?” he asked the Fredericksburg residents. “Then, I came here and took that drive.”

He answered his own question when he encountered Interstate 95 traffic.

The diocese agreed to start a Romanian Orthodox mission in the area. It named the group St. Callinicus of Cernica, which has a website at sfantulcalinic.org.

Because the group doesn’t have a building of its own, members have gathered at the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church on Spotswood Furnance Road in Spotsylvania County, near Riverbend High School.

Ene, who makes the 10-hour drive from upstate New York, and Father Timothy Avram from Philadelphia, hold services in the Greek church for the Romanian congregants three Saturdays of the month.

But with the visit from the archbishop, who also oversees churches in Canada and South America, the local group will be that much closer to having their own facility. Condrea will talk with the church leadership, as well as church members, and decide what priest should be sent to Fredericksburg, Ene said.

He’s hoping to have a priest in place by the end of this year.

Condrea is scheduled to hold a divine liturgy on May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon. Then, participants will gather in the social hall for food and dancing.

“This is a huge step for us,” said Victor Fadur, who came to America in 1999 after being a professional dancer in Romania. He leads a group of about a dozen dancers who perform traditional steps from their native land.

His father, uncle and grandfathers are priests, and “I know exactly how big this is for us,” he said about Condrea’s visit.

The Romanians are more than grateful for the hospitality of their Greek sister church, which observes the same rituals with the same icons, Ene said. Only the language is different.

But to those born in Romania, in southeastern Europe, hearing religious services in their mother tongue is key. That’s why the group wanted a church of their own, with a Romanian priest.

Also, congregants want their children, who were born in the United States, to embrace their American and Romanian roots, Sauciuc said. Her 10-year-old son is bilingual and spends his summers in Romania.

There are so many children among the Fredericksburg Romanian congregation that “we are called ‘the kids church’ by visiting priests,” Langa said.

That’s why whoever is called to Fredericksburg must be able to relate to young ones, Ene said. Even when babies are crying or toddlers are moving about the pews, the service still seems blessed, Ene said about the children.

“They bring the angels together,” he said.

The Fredericksburg priest also must be bilingual. In some parishes in New York City — and there’s a large enough population to support 11 churches there — all services are conducted in Romanian, Ene said. He knows the Fredericksburg families want to celebrate the ancient religion of their forefathers while living in their adopted homeland.

Father John Katsoulis of the Greek church praised the Romanian congregants for their faith and determination. “I’m amazed by their vibrancy and energy.”

The group reminds him of stories he’s heard about his own parish, when it started more than 25 years ago. Greek families didn’t have a place of their own in the beginning, so they rented a room in St. George’s Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg.

Some of the Romanian families have worshipped in the Greek church. Katsoulis is happy for them because they’ll soon get their own facility.

“When you work with people from other countries, part of their sense of ethnic identity is tied up in the church,” he said. “We don’t begrudge them their own church, of course not. Everybody wants that.”