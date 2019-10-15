Drone spotted near aircraft that took off from Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say the crew of a plane that took off from Boston’s Logan International Airport spotted a drone at a higher-than-allowed altitude.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Boutique Airlines Pilatus PC-12 reported seeing “an unmanned aircraft” off its right wing at about 2,800 feet (853 meters) just 4.6 miles (7.5 kilometers) northeast of the airport just before 3 p.m. Monday.

The flight continued safely to its destination, Massena International Airport in New York.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.

Department spokesman David Procopio tells The Boston Globe the drone was spotted “at altitude greater than is legally allowed” just west of the coastal town of Nahant (nuh-HAUNT’).

He says no drone operator was found.