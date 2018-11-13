FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Madigan supports Pritzker efforts on marijuana, income tax

 
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he supports Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker’s plans to legalize recreational marijuana and create a graduated income tax.

The Chicago Democrat said Tuesday he’s had several “very friendly and very productive” conversations with Pritzker since the Democrat beat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in last week’s election.

Madigan said he believe Pritzker would pursue the marijuana and tax platforms he campaigned on. Pritzker believes taxes on legalized marijuana could bring in $700 million to $1 billion a year. The graduated tax plan which would tax the wealthier at higher rates would require a constitutional amendment.

Madigan repeatedly clashed with Rauner over the budget and other matters during the Republican’s one term.

Madigan declined to speculate on Rauner’s legacy. He says, “I’m just happy that he’s leaving.”