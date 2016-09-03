Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former Los Alamos pastor gets 1 year in jail for child porn

 
Share

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Los Alamos church pastor who pleaded guilty to owning and distributing child pornography must serve a year in jail and register as a sex offender.

A judge in Santa Fe handed down the sentence Friday for 54-year-old Paul Cunningham.

He will also have to serve two years of supervised probation after leaving Los Alamos County jail.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2coioRY) that Cunningham sobbed during the hearing as he apologized to his family.

He faced as much as 4 ½ years in jail but prosecutors and the court took his lack of a prior criminal history into account.

Cunningham was arrested in June after Los Alamos police received a tip from a suspect in a Colorado child porn case.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com