Former Los Alamos pastor gets 1 year in jail for child porn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Los Alamos church pastor who pleaded guilty to owning and distributing child pornography must serve a year in jail and register as a sex offender.

A judge in Santa Fe handed down the sentence Friday for 54-year-old Paul Cunningham.

He will also have to serve two years of supervised probation after leaving Los Alamos County jail.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2coioRY) that Cunningham sobbed during the hearing as he apologized to his family.

He faced as much as 4 ½ years in jail but prosecutors and the court took his lack of a prior criminal history into account.

Cunningham was arrested in June after Los Alamos police received a tip from a suspect in a Colorado child porn case.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com