Man pleads guilty to rape of 8-year-old girl in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping an 8-year-old girl.

NOLA.com reports Jefferson Parish Judicial District Court records show that 20-year-old James Crawford pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and sexual battery on July 11. But he filed his own motion Monday to withdraw his plea.

Crawford was arrested in 2016 after the victim, who is now 11, told a counselor that he forced her to perform oral sex. A grand jury indicted Crawford with first-degree rape and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13.

Crawford pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery.

Judge Conn Regan ordered Crawford to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon release.