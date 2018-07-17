FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man pleads guilty to rape of 8-year-old girl in Louisiana

 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping an 8-year-old girl.

NOLA.com reports Jefferson Parish Judicial District Court records show that 20-year-old James Crawford pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and sexual battery on July 11. But he filed his own motion Monday to withdraw his plea.

Crawford was arrested in 2016 after the victim, who is now 11, told a counselor that he forced her to perform oral sex. A grand jury indicted Crawford with first-degree rape and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13.

Crawford pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of second-degree rape and sexual battery.

Judge Conn Regan ordered Crawford to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life upon release.