Several public transit systems report declining passengers

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Several public transportation systems in New Mexico are reporting declining ridership that officials are attributing to low gas prices and broader economic changes.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that ridership on the Rail Runner Express decreased 3% last year, dropping 36% since its 2010 peak of 1.2 million passengers.

The commuter train runs 97 miles (156 kilometers) from Belen to Santa Fe.

Rio Metro Regional Transit District chairwoman Diane Gibson says low fuel prices seem to encourage residents to drive more instead of taking the train.

The bus systems in Albuquerque and Santa Fe reported 5% declines this year. The Las Cruces system recorded a 3% drop.

The North Central Regional Transit District reported a 4% increase in passengers last year that officials attributed to a good ski season.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com