Markets Right Now: US-China trade worries weigh on markets

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Markets Right Now: US-China trade worries weigh on markets

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street, a shaky start to the week for the market after the S&P 500 notched its first weekly gain in four weeks.

Losses in consumer goods makers, utilities and industrial stocks outweighed gains in banks and elsewhere in the market Monday.

Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A nearly 1,300-page police report released on Friday, July 28, 2023, shows some of the safety concerns people had before rap superstar Travis Scott took the stage at the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show
FILE - G Herbo performs on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival, Aug. 1, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. On Friday, July 28, 2023, the rapper G Herbo pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle that included private jets, exotic car rentals, a luxury vacation rental and even expensive designer puppies. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Rapper G Herbo pleads guilty in credit card fraud that paid for private jets and designer puppies

Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower. Occidental Petroleum lost 1.5%.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,966.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 29 points, or 0.1%, to 26,787. The Nasdaq fell 8 points, or 0.1%, to 8,048.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are wobbling between gains and losses as investors remain cautious about the prospects of a full trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

Technology and health care stocks were rising in midday trading Monday but several other sectors were lower, including energy, which was being held back by a drop in the price of crude oil.

Western Digital added 1.6%, but Occidental Petroleum fell 1.4%.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,971.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points, or 0.1%, to 26,849. The Nasdaq added 7 points, or 0.1%, to 8,065.

Small-company stocks fell. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower as traders turn cautious about prospects for a full U.S.-China trade deal following last week’s truce.

Banks and industrial stocks fell the most in early trading on Wall Street Monday.

Bank of New York Mellon fell 1.4% and General Electric lost 1.5%.

Safe-play sectors including utilities and real estate held up better than the rest of the market.

The U.S. agreed to hold off on more tariffs this week, but the two sides have yet to strike a broad deal.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,966.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.1%, to 26,790. The Nasdaq fell 10 points, or 0.1%, to 8,045.

Bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday.