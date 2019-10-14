Markets Right Now: US-China trade worries weigh on markets

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Major U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street, a shaky start to the week for the market after the S&P 500 notched its first weekly gain in four weeks.

Losses in consumer goods makers, utilities and industrial stocks outweighed gains in banks and elsewhere in the market Monday.

Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower. Occidental Petroleum lost 1.5%.

The S&P 500 fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 2,966.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 29 points, or 0.1%, to 26,787. The Nasdaq fell 8 points, or 0.1%, to 8,048.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.

Bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are wobbling between gains and losses as investors remain cautious about the prospects of a full trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

Technology and health care stocks were rising in midday trading Monday but several other sectors were lower, including energy, which was being held back by a drop in the price of crude oil.

Western Digital added 1.6%, but Occidental Petroleum fell 1.4%.

The S&P 500 was little changed at 2,971.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points, or 0.1%, to 26,849. The Nasdaq added 7 points, or 0.1%, to 8,065.

Small-company stocks fell. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

___

9:45 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly lower as traders turn cautious about prospects for a full U.S.-China trade deal following last week’s truce.

Banks and industrial stocks fell the most in early trading on Wall Street Monday.

Bank of New York Mellon fell 1.4% and General Electric lost 1.5%.

Safe-play sectors including utilities and real estate held up better than the rest of the market.

The U.S. agreed to hold off on more tariffs this week, but the two sides have yet to strike a broad deal.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 2,966.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.1%, to 26,790. The Nasdaq fell 10 points, or 0.1%, to 8,045.

Bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday.