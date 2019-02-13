FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Democratic lawmakers want to create gun-free school zones

By MICHAEL CASEY
 
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A day before the one-year anniversary of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, New Hampshire lawmakers are hoping to take advantage of a Democratic-controlled legislature to move ahead with gun control legislation that would allow school districts to create gun-free zones.

But some opponents say creating such zones make schools a target for shooters.

The gun control bills were up for a hearing Wednesday. In addition to the gun-free zones bill, another bill would require background checks for commercial gun sales while one would create a waiting period of seven business days between the purchase and delivery of a firearm.

The zones would include the schools and school buses and the bill would bar anyone not authorized by the school district from possessing a firearm on school grounds. Anyone dropping off a child could have a gun in their car as long as it was locked away and not loaded.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Supporters — some holding signs with messages like “Save Our Schools From Gun Violence” — said the zones ensure a safe learning environment and is the first step in dealing with gun violence.

“Public safety is a legal, legitimate state interest and what could be more obvious state interest than safeguarding the lives of our children,” said Tracy Hahn-Burkett, a parent who heads a grassroots group in New Hampshire against gun violence.

Opponents, who packed the hearing room and far outnumbered supporters, argued the zones wouldn’t work and would make those schools a target for criminals and potential shooters. They also argued it would make vulnerable those who use guns for protection.

Still, others argued it was unnecessary since the state is already one of the safest in the country. They also warned that lawmakers would be held accountable if students were harmed.

“If this is passed and we have a school shooting, the blood of those children will be right here,” said Rep. John Burt, a Republican from Goffstown.

Mitchell Kopacz, president of the Gun Owners of New Hampshire, said all this legislation would do is to make people feel safer, not actually keep them safe.

“Everyone in that safe school zone is now a target. Nobody is armed,” Kopacz said. “Safe schools don’t stop bad people from doing bad things.”

The New Hampshire School Board Association also came out against the bills, saying similar proposals put forth at a January assembly of the state’s school boards were defeated by a slim margin.

While the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act bans weapons within 1,000 feet of a school, New Hampshire law gives the state legislature the sole authority to regulate guns. That has caused confusion and several efforts to remedy the problem. Last year, a similar bill allowing for the gun-free zones was rejected by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has argued that gun-free zones are ineffective deterrents and said the focus should be on combining the “tactical realities” of defending schools with mental health components.