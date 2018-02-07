Woman gets 35 years for fatally shooting ex-husband

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally shooting her ex-husband.

The Ledger reports that 47-year-old Sherri Fugate Gammons pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this week rather than go on trial for first-degree murder and face a possible life sentence.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Aundra Gammons was found dead in the yard of the Alturas home he shared with his ex-wife in August 2015. Investigators say Sherri Gammons had made comments about killing her ex-husband to friends and family in the weeks before his death.

After learning that the Gammons’ daughter was the beneficiary of a $25,000 life insurance policy, authorities say Sherri Gammons tried to get her daughter to turn the money over to her.

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com