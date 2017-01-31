Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rep. Jesse Young restricted from supervising staff

By RACHEL LA CORTE
 
Share

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Rep. Jesse Young has been restricted from dealing with his legislative assistants for at least a year after accusations of mistreatment.

In a Dec. 13 letter sent from a House attorney, Young was notified that the chamber was taking actions to address a “pattern of hostile and intimidating behavior.”

“The allegations are both credible and serious,” the letter from House Counsel Alison Hellberg reads.

The letter, obtained this week by The Associated Press, says that Young will have no supervisory role over his replacement legislative assistant and will have “very limited direct contact.”

Other news
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply
Barbie-themed merchandise is displayed in a special section at Bloomingdale's, in New York, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Ahead of Friday's U.S. release of the "Barbie" movie, parent company Mattel has created a product marketing blitz with more than 100 brands plastering pink everywhere. Experts say all this marketing is only good for the brand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Video of giant Barbie walking in Dubai was computer generated, not a hologram
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson walks out for practice Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during the NFL football team's training camp in Eagan, Minn. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Vikings star Justin Jefferson plays his contract situation cool and welcomes the pressure

Young, of Gig Harbor, also will not be eligible for a district office for the next year, because “many of the issues complained of took place in the district office.”

“The remote nature of a district office is incompatible with the corrective measures that need to be undertaken,” the letter says.

Email and phone messages left Monday with Young were not immediately returned.

The letter — which does not name the affected staffers or list the specific behavior Young is accused of — says House administrators will consider removing the restrictions if Young completes an anger management program, a management training program and respectful workplace training.

While his legislative assistant will complete normal job functions, like scheduling or communicating with constituents, they will report directly to House Republican Caucus management instead of Young.

Young, who represents the 26th District, was appointed to the House in 2014 to fill a vacant seat, and then was elected to a full two-year term later that year.

The letter notes that ethical concerns were also raised during the course of the investigation of mistreatment of staff and “those are still under review.” An email to the legislative ethics board seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Chief Clerk of the House Bernard Dean said he wouldn’t comment on personnel matters, and a spokesman for House Republican leaders said there would be no comment from the caucus.