Fired Gilbert PE teacher once accused of sexual misconduct

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — A Phoenix-area charter school fired one of its physical education instructors this week after learning that he lost his Arizona teaching license in 2011 following allegations of sexual misconduct.

San Tan Charter School fired Oscar Rosero Monday after a parent revealed Rosero’s past in a Facebook post, the Arizona Republic reported .

Rosero was hired after passing an Arizona Department of Public Safety background check, said Kristofer Sippel, the school’s principal and chief executive, in a written statement. Rosero also holds a fingerprint clearance card.

In the statement, Sippel said that the Gilbert school would review its hiring practices to "...make sure that a hiring situation like this does not happen again.”

Rosero was accused of touching a student’s thighs and buttocks over her clothing and having the 18-year-old student put her hand on his penis over his clothing while he was at Horizon Community Learning center, a Phoenix charter school, according to investigative records.

Rosero told Horizon administrators that he was friends with the student and “lost track of who he was” around her, according to records.

The Phoenix school fired him.

Rosero, who also served as San Tan’s assistant volleyball coach and head golf coach, said he was never charged with a crime after the accusation by the student.

He doesn’t think his recent termination was fair.

“I’m a different person now. ... I’m a good person,” he said. “I’m a father. And, knowing I’m a father, I see a lot of things differently in life. I see myself as a possible role model.”

After he was fired from Horizon, Rosero went on to work for the Balsz Elementary School District in Phoenix.

When he applied for the job, Rosero did not disclose that he had been fired from his last position or that he had even worked at Horizon.

Rosero resigned from the job after Horizon notified Balsz of the allegation against him. In fall 2010, both districts filed reports accusing Rosero of unprofessional conduct to the state Board of Education.

School officials at San Tan declined to say how extensive their background check on Rosero was before they hired him.

