Ex-Aurora police officer convicted of official misconduct

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Aurora police lieutenant has been convicted of official misconduct for using a law enforcement database to try to help his girlfriend get a job.

The Aurora Sentinel reports 47-year-old Leland Silver was sentenced last week to a suspended 30 days in jail and a year of probation for the misdemeanor charge.

Prosecutors say Silver accessed the police database to provide information to his girlfriend, who had a criminal record. He sent the girlfriend the date of birth and Social Security number of a woman who had the same name but didn’t have a criminal record.

Prosecutors say the girlfriend didn’t use the information and reported Silver’s actions to police.

Aurora police later fired Silver.

___

Information from: The Aurora Sentinel, http://www.aurorasentinel.com/