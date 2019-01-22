FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

West Virginia students disciplined after frat house fall

 
Share

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University says three students are no longer enrolled at the university and 15 others have agreed to other disciplinary action after a student was injured in a fall down steps at a fraternity house.

The university announced the actions Tuesday in a news release.

The statement says he actions against the 15 students range from deferred suspension to probation. The Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house remains on interim suspension following the Nov. 10 incident.

According to WVU, senior finance major David Rusko fell down steps and was knocked unconscious at the fraternity house where he was visiting after a football game. He remains hospitalized.

An investigation found two hours elapsed between the fall and when medical help was sought.

The Morgantown police are conducting a separate investigation.