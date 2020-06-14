U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Indiana chief: Courts must correct ‘entrenched disparities’

 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush has called for more action to improve implicit bias and racial disparity in court systems.

Rush released a statement earlier this month amid worldwide protests and demonstrations following George Floyd’s death, according to The (Northwest Indiana) Times. She said the “gravity of the events” required a response from the judicial branch.

Among other things she’s calling for more emphasis on training for implicit bias, better pathways for people of color to become lawyers and judges and public input.

“Courts are the hallowed halls within which justice is sought. It is guaranteed by due process and equal protection rights. But, if their power is abused, courts can be complicit in perpetuating the bias and inequity that are carved in our nation’s history,” she said. “I want to make known that we can and must do better.”

She said the public can submit details on ways to improve the courts at on.in.gov/innovate.

Rush said the courts must listen to “communities who are too often unheard.”

“We need to correct the entrenched disparities that still divide us,” she said.

Rush was first named chief justice in 2014 and reappointed last year.