Supporters of imprisoned far-right activist rally in London

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Supporters of imprisoned far-right activist rally in London

 
LONDON (AP) — Police in London kept supporters of far-right activist Tommy Robinson away from counter-demonstrators Saturday, as shoppers and tourists in one of the capital’s main shopping districts gawked at the spectacle.

Singing “We want Tommy out” and waving flags, the pro-Robinson camp congregated outside the Oxford Circus subway station to demand his release from prison.

Police imposed strict conditions on their demonstration, as well as on a counter-demonstration organized by an anti-fascist pressure group, Stand Up To Racism.

The rival groups only were allowed to congregate in certain areas for set lengths of time. Officers and vans separated the two sides.

Authorities warned that violence would be dealt with “swiftly and robustly.”

Robinson, 36, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, co-founded the anti-Islam English Defense League.

He received a nine-month prison sentence for contempt of court last month for posting live video on social media of criminal defendants accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.

Robinson claimed to have been exposing alleged “Muslim rape gangs” when he recorded the men outside a courthouse in violation of an order intended to ensure fair trials.