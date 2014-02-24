United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Planned cuts would hit littoral ship program

By HENRY C. JACKSON
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said Monday he is seeking cuts to a Navy combat ship program that is linked with thousands of jobs in Wisconsin.

Hagel said at a press conference that he plans to limit an order of littoral combat ships to 32 total vessels — 20 fewer than had been planned. The ships are built in Marinette, Wis., and Mobile, Ala.

“I am concerned that the Navy is relying too heavily on the (littoral combat ship) to achieve its long-term goals for ship numbers,” Hagel said. “Therefore, no new contract negotiations beyond 32 ships will go forward.”

Hagel said the Navy needed to examine whether littoral ships had the “independent protection and firepower to operate and survive against a more advanced military adversary and emerging new technologies.”

Other news
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Monday, June 12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Weekly US applications for jobless benefits slide to lowest level in 5 months
FILE - The logo of the French General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) is pictured in Paris, Monday Aug. 31, 2020. French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against two Chinese nationals and two other people from France in an investigation of a leading chip supplier whose advanced technology with possible military uses was reportedly smuggled to China and Russia, allegedly skirting sanctions and export controls. The official and the prosecution service, which also specializes in terrorism cases, refused to go into greater detail about the probe.(Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP, File)
France is investigating suspected smuggling to China and Russia of advanced chip technology
President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Biden, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says

He said that was particularly important in the Asia-Pacific region.

Trimming the number of ships on order by nearly 40 percent would have a disproportionate impact on Wisconsin. Marinette is one of two locations where the ships are built. Defense contractor Lockheed Martin builds a version of the ship through the Marinette Marine Corp. based in the northern Wisconsin city of Marinette. Roughly 2,000 jobs are linked directly with the program.

Hagel said littoral ships were designed “to perform certain missions, such as minesweeping and anti-submarine warfare, in a relatively permissive environment.”

Local lawmakers have fiercely resisted cuts to the program in the past. Earlier this month, both of Wisconsin’s senators — Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson — signed on to a letter with four other senators urging President Barack Obama to avoid cuts to the littoral combat ship.

“Tens of thousands of hardworking Americans have jobs that depend on the continued construction of these valuable ships,” the letter, sent Feb. 4, read. “The failure to produce all 52 Littoral Combat Ships would significantly reduce the size of our fleet, set back the Navy’s shipbuilding program for decades, and thus damage America’s national security. Truncating this important program would also harm our recovering economy.”

Congress would have to approve the proposed cuts in its budget process. Obama is expected to submit his budget for fiscal year 2015 to Congress next week.

Hagel’s comments about the littoral ships came after a broader speech in which he outlined a broad vision for a smaller military. He said the Pentagon should be focused on maintaining a technological edge and being agile in the face of new threats.

“Overall, the Navy’s fleet will be significantly modernized under our plan,” Hagel said.