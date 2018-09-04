FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Dutch bank pays huge fine in money laundering case

By MIKE CORDER
 
Share

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch bank ING has paid 775 million euros ($897 million) to settle a huge money laundering case in the Netherlands, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The country’s financial prosecution service said in a statement that ING for years failed to adequately implement a law aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism by not carrying out adequate background checks on clients and not sufficiently investigating suspicious transactions.

The prosecution service said that the bank “didn’t prevent accounts of ING clients in the Netherlands being used to launder hundreds of millions of euros (dollars) between 2010 and 2016.”

ING CEO Ralph Hamers conceded that the bank had failed to do enough to prevent money laundering.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

“As a bank we have the obligation to ensure that our operations meet the highest standards, especially where it comes to preventing criminals from misusing the financial system,” Hamers said in a written statement. “Not meeting those standards is unacceptable and ING takes full responsibility.”

The settlement included a 675 million ($781 million) fine and a disgorgement payment of 100 million euros ($116 million) to the Dutch government that represented the amount ING did not spend on staff and procedures to implement anti-money laundering rules.

ING said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had also asked for information about the Dutch investigations. The bank said that based on the settlement announced Tuesday and its cooperation with authorities, “we expect that this matter will also be resolved with the SEC without further payment or the imposition of further conditions.”

Among suspect transactions that ING failed to prevent was the payment of tens of millions of euros (dollars) in bribes by Amsterdam-based telecommunications multinational Vimpelcom, now known as VEON, to get a foothold in Uzbekistan, prosecutors said. The bank reported the suspicious transactions to authorities too late and did not adequately investigate them, prosecutors said.

In 2016, Vimpelcom agreed in the United States to pay $795 million in penalties to resolve claims it paid $114 million in bribes to a government official in Uzbekistan.