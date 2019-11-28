Hate crime, speed limits, gold coins among new SC bills

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Hate crime, speed limits, gold coins among new SC bills

By JEFFREY COLLINS
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Proposals ranging from creating a hate crime law in South Carolina to requiring the state to accept gold and silver coins as legal tender to increasing the fine for vandalizing political signs have all been filed as bills for next year’s legislative session.

House members got their first chance to file bills earlier this month. Of the nearly 100 proposals submitted, few will likely become laws. More than 1,000 bills were filed in 2019 — the first year of the two-year session — and just 113 have been ratified and written into the state code.

Most of the proposed bills have just one sponsor. But a bill to create a hate crime law in South Carolina has support from both Democrats and Republicans.

South Carolina, along with Georgia, Ohio and Arkansas are the only states in the U.S. that don’t increase penalties for violent crimes or harassment if the victim is targeted because of race, religion, sexual orientation or other factors.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, federal investigators renewed their recommendation that railroads equip every locomotive with the kind of autonomous sensors that they believe could have caught the track flaws that caused the fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in northern Montana. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

South Carolina’s bill filed this month would allow a judge to add up to five years in prison for a violent crime committed because of hate and up to three years for harassment that fit under the hate crime statue. A separate hate crime bill filed last year provides a 2-to-15-year penalty on conviction.

Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof, whose racist attack in 2015 killed nine members of a black church, was sentenced to death after being convicted in federal court in part because a jury determined it was a hate crime.

Another round of bill filings, which includes state senators, happens Dec. 11.

Other proposals among the nearly 100 bills filed by House members on Nov. 20 include:

— A bill prohibiting anyone under 18 from undergoing gender reassignment treatment. Similar bans have been proposed in Texas, Kentucky and Georgia. Opponents said it puts politicians in the way of decisions that should be between transgender youth, their parents and their doctors. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Stewart Jones of Laurens said it’s too dangerous to allow hormone treatments or other therapies for children under 18.

— A bill adding 10 years to a sentence in a gun killing for each bullet fired. It was filed by Democratic Rep. JA Moore of North Charleston.

— A proposal that would allow a restaurant to donate extra food to a church or charity without facing possible legal liability. The bill was written by Democratic Rep. Wendell Gilliard of Charleston.

— A bill that would raise the maximum fine for someone convicted of vandalizing a political sign from $100 to $300. The proposal sponsored by Gilliard also would allow signs to be placed on public land along roads if they followed rules including a maximum size, not blocking sight lines and a proper distance from the pavement.

— A proposal requiring the state to accept gold or silver coins minted by the U.S. or foreign government as legal tender. Both parties would have to agree before they could be accepted in a private transaction. The bill was filed by Jones, who won his seat in a special election in April.

— A bill raising the minimum speed to 50 mph (80 kph) on an interstate with a speed limit of 70 mph (113 kph). Currently, the minimum speed on those highway is 45 mph (72 kph). The bill was filed by Democratic House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford of Columbia.

— A proposal to create a special license plate honoring police officers killed while working. The plate would join the nearly 150 other specialty plates listed on the state Department of Motor Vehicles website. The sponsor is Republican Rep. Shannon Erickson of Beaufort.

— A bill requiring equipment to charge electric vehicles at all welcome center rest area and allow the state to charge a fee as long as South Carolina gets permission from federal officials. Three Republican House members are sponsors.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.