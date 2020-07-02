Police chief shot in Reagan assassination attempt retiring

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Police chief shot in Reagan assassination attempt retiring

 
Share

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police chief who was wounded in the assassination attempt on then-President Ronald Reagan is retiring after nearly half a century in law enforcement.

Tim McCarthy, who has served as Orland Park’s police chief for 26 years, is retiring Aug. 1.

McCarthy, 71, said he wants to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

“This has been absolutely a great run,” McCarthy told the Chicago Tribune. “Time catches up to you. Sometimes you have to turn to family, and it’s time.”

Other news
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ community proud and visible at Women’s World Cup
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
In this image provided by Sarah Shah, the advocacy group Indian American Impact, which runs the fact-checking site Desifacts.org, passes out Parle-G cookies with voting plan stickers at a Diwali even in Doylestown, Pa., on Oct. 23, 2022. Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches. (Sarah Shah via AP)
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse

In 2016, McCarthy became the first recipient of the Chief of Police of the Year award given out by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said in a news release that McCarthy “has provided steadfast and dependable leadership to the men and women of the Orland Park Police Department throughout this entire period.”

Prior to becoming Orland Park’s police chief, McCarthy served for eight years in the Secret Service’s Presidential Protective Division and 14 years as a criminal investigator. In 1981, he was shot in the chest while protecting Reagan when John Hinckley Jr. opened fire.

“I turned toward where I thought the shots were coming from, attempted to make myself as big as I could and lo and behold, I was hit right in the chest,” McCarthy told WSL-TV.

McCarthy retired from the Secret Service in 1993 and was named Orland Park’s chief in 1994.

Deputy chief Joseph Mitchell will be appointed interim police chief following McCarthy’s retirement.

McCarthy is retiring at a time when police officers are being criticized. But he said he hopes it doesn’t discourage people pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“Most of our departments are extremely professional, but we do make mistakes. But we got to minimize those. What happened in Minneapolis should’t have happened,” he said, referring to the May 25 death of George Floyd. Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died after a white officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.