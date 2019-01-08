FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Musician charged in family slayings seeks insanity plea

 
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for a family-band musician who authorities say killed his mother and brother at the family’s Ohio farm says he plans to seek a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Repository in Canton reports the attorney on Monday requested another psychological evaluation of whether 26-year-old Jacob Stockdale is competent for trial. A separate examination will determine whether he was legally sane at the time of the 2017 slayings.

He is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale. Prosecutors haven’t offered a motive. Authorities say he shot himself after the killings.

A previous evaluation found Jacob Stockdale competent.

He performed with his father and slain brother in the bluegrass-themed Stockdale Family Band. Kathryn Stockdale appeared on the reality show “Wife Swap” in 2008.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com