Ex-professor accused of sexually exploiting students in suit

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-professor accused of sexually exploiting students in suit

 
Share

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed against a former University of Illinois associate professor on Asian cultures accuses him of sexually and emotionally exploiting his Chinese students.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Urbana against Gary Xu seeks damages and unpaid wages on 10 allegations, including emotional distress, gender violence, involuntary servitude, forced labor and sex trafficking.

“We think that Gary Xu is a very dangerous man. Our goal is to prevent him from being able to harm other women and students,” plaintiff’s attorney Alison Wilkinson told The (Champaign) News-Gazette . “Our secondary goal is to invoke some systemic change at the University of Illinois and at other universities, where students can be taken advantage of by professors without any oversight to prevent that from happening.”

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit include a Chinese woman who was a 19-year-old sophomore in 2013 when Xu allegedly dated and abused her physically. Xu is also alleged to have taken advantage of a doctorate student who left the University of Kansas to study under Xu between 2012 and 2015.

Other news
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Europe’s banks could survive a drastic economic downturn, stress test shows
FILE - Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott drops ‘Utopia,’ his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy

Xu was head of Illinois’ East Asian Languages and Cultures department from 2012 to 2015. University officials said Xu was placed on paid administrative leave in January 2016 in response to allegations of physical and verbal abuse made by a former student. He resigned in August 2018, with the university paying him $10,000, according to a separation agreement. Xu has not been criminally charged.

Xu could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit. However, responding to a UI investigation into his conduct, Xu called the allegations “preposterous” and “full of speculations, imaginations, unfounded accusations, and false statements.” He also called university’s draft report “full of factual mistakes, logical inconsistencies and fallacies.”

The lawsuit does not name the University of Illinois, although it accuses the school of not doing enough to investigate Xu after it first received complaints in 2014. Wilkinson said they’re considering a separate lawsuit against the school.

University spokesman Chris Harris said school officials are aware of the lawsuit but can’t comment on its contents.

“Issues of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment threaten every aspect of our university missions, and they inflict personal and professional harm on members of our community,” Harris said in a statement. “The university investigates and takes appropriate action whenever conduct is reported that may jeopardize or impact the safety or security of our students or others.”

The lawsuit also alleges Xu threatened the life of a Connecticut Wesleyan University professor who in March 2018 publicized allegations of Xu’s misconduct on Chinese websites.

___

Information from: The News-Gazette, http://www.news-gazette.com