Baptist church camp settles lawsuit over girl’s rape

 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The operators of an Oklahoma church camp where a man working as a cook raped a 13-year-old Texas girl have settled a lawsuit with the girl’s family.

The Oklahoman reports that settlement details weren’t disclosed, including any possible money settlement, but that the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma agreed to take unspecified steps to improve safety at its Falls Creek camp.

Prosecutors say 37-year-old Benjamin Petty raped the girl in 2016 while she attended the camp, which attracts about 50,000 people per year.

Petty was spared prison time when he pleaded guilty in January 2018 to first-degree rape. He was sentenced to 15 years’ probation.

The plea deal sparked anger among victims’ rights advocates who said not holding perpetrators accountable sent the wrong message.

The prosecutor who agreed to the deal said he did so because Petty was legally blind. The prosecutor later resigned .

