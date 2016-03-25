1 of 2 brothers accused of having child porn sent to prison

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — One of two Massachusetts brothers charged in federal court with having thousands of child pornography images is headed to prison.

A federal judge in Worcester (WUS'-tur) sentenced 22-year-old Peyton Bissell on Thursday to four years behind bars and five years of probation. He must also pay $3,000 in restitution.

Bissell and his brother were arrested at their Worcester home in July 2014 when an investigation into a file sharing network traced an IP address to their home.

Police found more than 4,700 child pornography images and 50 videos portraying children on Peyton’s computer. Some children were as young as 3- and 4-years-old.

Peyton changed his plea to guilty last November to possessing child pornography.

His brother’s case is scheduled to continue in May.