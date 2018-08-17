FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Mississippi judge who uncovered lawyer bribes dies at 83

By JEFF AMY
 
Share

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge who helped bring down famed tobacco lawyer Richard “Dickie” Scruggs on bribery allegations has died.

Court system spokeswoman Beverly Kraft said 83-year-old Henry Lackey had been hospitalized for heart problems, dying Friday at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City.

In 2007 Lackey was approached by friend Timothy Balducci. He asked Lackey to rule for Scruggs in a suit where other lawyers were suing Scruggs over $26.5 million in disputed legal fees.

John Hailman, then a federal prosecutor, said Lackey contacted him after the meeting. Hailman said the FBI set up a video surveillance system concealed in a briefcase on Lackey’s desk to record multiple meetings with Balducci, in which Lackey collected $40,000 in bribes.

Other news
FILE - A tour guide fans herself while working in Times Square as temperatures rise, July 27, 2023, in New York. Nearly 60% of the U.S. population, are under a heat advisory or flood warning or watch as the high temperatures spread and new areas are told to expect severe storms. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Nearly 200 million people in US are under heat, flood advisories
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a meet and greet at the Hotel Charitone, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa. Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis will appear for the first time at the same campaign event in early voting Iowa on Friday at a pivotal moment for the Republican presidential candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Trump, DeSantis and other 2024 GOP candidates set to address Iowa Republicans at Lincoln Day Dinner
FILE - A man takes a nap as the central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore executed a man Wednesday, July 26, 2023, for drug trafficking and is set to hang a woman Friday — the first in 19 years — prompting renewed calls for a halt to capital punishment. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years after she was convicted of trafficking 31 grams of heroin

“Henry was cool as a cucumber,” Hailman said Friday. “I thought it would scare him. He was the one who brought it up; he said ‘Do you want me to wear a wire?’”

FBI agents arrested Balducci, who in turn secretly recorded a conversation with Scruggs about paying Lackey another $10,000. The judicial bribery investigation widened to convict former state auditor Steve Patterson, Scruggs’ son Zach, Hinds County Circuit Judge Bobby DeLaughter and two other lawyers.

“I feel so unworthy,” Lackey said at an award ceremony honoring him in 2008. “I am ambivalent about my involvement in the investigation. Of course, I’m saddened about the impact on the careers of some bright young lawyers. “

Hailman praised Lackey for his honesty and modesty, but said his “country boy” demeanor camouflaged a “very sophisticated operator.”

“He never wanted to be on the Supreme Court,” Hailman said. “He didn’t want to be rich. He just loved the life he had.”

That life revolved around Lackey’s hometown of Calhoun City, where his father ran a dime store. He graduated from Mississippi College, served in the U.S. Army and earned a law degree from the University of Mississippi. Soon after, he won election for a term as Calhoun County prosecuting attorney. Lackey then accepted an appointment as Mississippi’s first public defender, overseeing three Ole Miss law students in a pilot program in the seven-county judicial district where he would later preside as judge.

Gov. Kirk Fordice appointed Lackey to the bench in 1993 and he was elected circuit judge four times without opposition, serving 17 years before retiring in 2010. He served for seven more years as a senior judge, stepping in when the Supreme Court appointed him to hear cases around the state.

Lackey is survived by wife Helen Rose James Lackey and son Kevin Lackey, who directs the state Administrative Office of Courts. His funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Calhoun City, with visitation set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church.