Sheriff’s office: Men break into Telluride water facility

 
DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a group of men has repeatedly broken into a water treatment facility in a Colorado mountain town to dip in its fenced-off pond.

KMGH-TV reports the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office is asking Telluride-area residents to report any suspicious activity near the town’s water facility.

The sheriff’s office says the group, believed to be homeless, is camping in the area and are “well known to law enforcement.”

The sheriff’s office says the water is treated before it reaches residents, but the continued trespassing into the facility is of “great concern.”

Deputies and Forest Service rangers are investigating if the group has violated the area’s 30-day camping limit.

___

Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com