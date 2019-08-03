Grafton’s Nature Museum gets new executive director

GRAFTON, Vt. (AP) — The Nature Museum in the southern Vermont town of Grafton has a new executive director.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Vanessa Sterns will lead the 30-year-old museum.

Sterns has been a teacher for the past 13 years in Springfield and is a lifelong nature lover. As a teacher she says she focused on getting children out into nature to experience its healing benefits, expand their knowledge of “place” and to develop a sense of empathy for the Earth.

The museum was started by a Grafton resident in 1989 in the top floor of the town hall. The museum has since moved into a Grange building. In recent years it acquired a 3.5-acre land donation for its outdoor classroom.

The museum offers programming for children and adults throughout the year.