Man dies in industrial accident in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a man died in an industrial accident in eastern Wyoming.

Natrona County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on the western edge of Casper on Thursday morning. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Aaron Shatto says the sheriff’s office is required to investigate all industrial deaths in the county.

No other information was released.

