FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Plans call for historic hotel at Okoboji to be razed

 
Share

OKOBOJI, Iowa (AP) — Plans by the new owners of an historic golf hotel on Okoboji Lake in northwestern Iowa call for the property’s buildings to be torn down to make way for private lakefront homes.

The Sioux City Journal says plans for The Inn at Okoboji were revealed Monday night at a City Council meeting. The plans would see demolition of all The Inn buildings begin next month. They also call for about 69 acres comprised of the golf course and farmland to be turned into green space and a park with paved trails that the owners would maintain.

Rapid City, South Dakota-based Whitecap LLC bought the property at auction in a $5.7 million deal that closed in December without identifying the corporation’s principals. San Francisco hedge fund manager William Duhamel and his wife, Katharine, were the only principals identified Monday night.

___

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com