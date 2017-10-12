Virginia man indicted for threats against CIA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a northern Virginia man who allegedly posted threats against the CIA, State Department and others on social media.

Thirty-six-year-old William L. Weaver II of Herndon is charged in U.S. District Court in Alexandria with two counts of threatening to assault and murder federal officials.

According to an FBI affidavit, Weaver posted multiple threats on Twitter in August and September. One post mentioned shooting CIA employees as traffic backed up outside the agency’s main gate in the morning. Numerous other threats were also posted.

The affidavit indicates that Weaver was upset in part about denial of a passport.

He has been in jail since his arrest last month.