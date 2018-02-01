Investigators: Wisconsin dorm resort fire was intentional

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (AP) — A fire that destroyed a dormitory at a popular Wisconsin resort and caused $5 million in damage was intentionally set, investigators said.

The Jan. 25 blaze destroyed the Wilderness Resort dormitory that was under construction in the Wisconsin Dells, The Capital Times reported . The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives determined that the fire is a case of arson.

ATF public information officer Ashlee Sherill said the investigation is still open. She did not reveal additional details about the case.

Nine crews responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.

The ATF, the Delton Fire Department, Lake Delton Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal’s Office worked together on the investigation.

The Wisconsin Arson Insurance Council is offering $10,000 for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

The dorm was being built to house foreign students enrolled in the J-1 visa program. More than 3,000 such students have worked in the Dells area in recent years.

The main hotel was unaffected by the fire and remains open, said Delton Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson.

