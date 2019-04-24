FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Armed border group shuts down camp at border in New Mexico

By CEDAR ATTANASIO
 
Share

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — An armed group that has been patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border left its post in the New Mexico desert Tuesday amid pressure from law enforcement following videos that showed militia members stopping migrants who had illegally crossed into the country.

Sunland Park police and security officers with a railroad company told members of the United Constitutional Patriots on Tuesday they needed to move their trailers and equipment. Union Pacific Railroad said the group crossed its land to access the site and requested that the group not trespass onto its property.

City spokesman Peter Ibaro said that police helped the railroad remove the group by 3:45 p.m. after they installed no trespassing signs. By Tuesday afternoon, all that remained at the encampment was a trailer.

The leader of the United Constitutional Patriots was arrested last weekend on 2017 weapons charges following widespread criticism spurred by videos of the group stopping migrants who illegally crossed the border.

Other news
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims' commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil

A criminal complaint filed Monday alleged that Larry Hopkins said in 2017 that he was training supporters to assassinate Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and billionaire Democratic supporter George Soros. Hopkins allegedly invited an FBI agent into his home in 2017 and showed him at least nine weapons, including an AK-47 assault rifle.

The FBI declined to comment on why it waited to bring charges against Hopkins at the time.

The United Constitutional Patriots set up their encampment in the New Mexico desert a few hundred feet away from the border at a time when large groups of families have been coming to the area from Central America. Many members of the group carry guns and wear masks.

Other militias and far-right activists have been stepping up their activity at the border in recent months, especially last year as a caravan of migrants made its way to the U.S. At the time, a Texas militia said it had members at three points along the state’s border with Mexico.

United Constitutional Patriots spokesman Jim Benvie said in a social media post that the group will relocate and that operations will continue.

Sunland Police Chief Javier Guerra cautioned the group that it will take action against members who point guns at immigrants. “We can arrest them for assault,” he said.