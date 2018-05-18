1 dead, 3 injured in crash on Hood Canal bridge

POULSBO, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and several others were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on the Hood Canal Bridge in Poulsbo.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Russ Winger said on Twitter that the crash Thursday involved five vehicles and one unloaded flatbed truck.

Winger says the bridge was closed to traffic and that one person had died and three others had injuries ranging from minor to critical.

He says a total of seven people were involved in the crash.

Detectives were investigating and the bridge was expected to be closed for several hours.

No further details were immediately available.