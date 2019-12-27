Medical examiner in Sandy Hook massacre, other crimes dies

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Medical examiner in Sandy Hook massacre, other crimes dies

By DAVE COLLINS
 
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Dr. H. Wayne Carver II, the former Connecticut chief medical examiner whose office examined the bodies of victims of the state’s most infamous homicides, including the children and educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School, has died. He was 67.

Carver died Thursday night at Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, said Dr. James Gill, current chief medical examiner. Carver’s death was natural, he said, but the exact cause was not immediately clear.

Carver, a portly man known for his dark sense of humor, joined the medical examiner’s office in 1983 and headed the office from 1989 until his retirement in 2013.

His most difficult day, he said, was the massacre at Sandy Hook in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012, when 20 children and six adults were gunned down.

Other news
FILE - Fans watch a race before the 141st running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 2, 2015. Racing will resume at Churchill Downs in September 2023 with no changes being made after a review of surfaces and safety protocols in the wake of 12 horse deaths, including seven in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby in May. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Churchill Downs to resume racing at fall meet with no changes after horse deaths
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation

“I’ve been at this a third of a century,” he said during a media interview after the school shooting. “It’s probably the worst I have seen or the worst that ... any of my colleagues have seen.”

He also investigated the killing of Helle Crafts, of Newtown, whose husband, Richard, fed her body through a woodchipper in 1986. Before the trial, Carver put a euthanized pig through one so jurors could compare the bone fragments with a few ounces of evidence that prosecutors said were the remains of Helle Crafts. His work helped convict Richard Crafts of murder.

Carver, who lived in Old Saybrook, also was a key investigator in the case of serial killer Michael Ross, who killed six women in eastern Connecticut and two in New York in the 1980s and was executed in 2005. He spent more than 17 years on the case at victims’ burial sites and testifying in trials and retrials.

Carver played a prominent role in numerous other murder cases, including the Cheshire home invasion in 2007, when a mother and her two daughters were killed after hours of being terrorized by two convicted burglars now serving life in prison.

Carver was born in St. Louis, raised in Skokie, Illinois, and attended his first year of premed studies while a high school senior in an accelerated program at Brown University. He did his residency and pathology training at the University of Chicago and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.