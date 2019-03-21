Plan details NJ mansion to be bigger than the White House

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) — Plans for a proposed megamansion in New Jersey show that the 60,000-square-foot (5,574-square-meter)structure would be bigger than the White House if built.

The proposed Lloyd Estate in Montclair would contain a bowling alley, a billiard room and a basketball court. NorthJersey.com reports the estate would also feature a gym, spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a movie theater, a staff wing and two elevators.

Plans for the estate, which would be built where two historic homes were torn down in February, also include parking for 22 cars.

The identity of the owner of the 6-acre property appears to be Melih Abdulhayoglu, a Montclair resident. The man’s name and address appear on one of the building proposal documents filed with the town.

