Chef who exposed himself at women-focused party arrested

 
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina chef who exposed his genitalia and buttocks at an event showcasing women-owned businesses has been arrested.

Charleston police arrest records show Mike Ray was charged with indecent exposure Wednesday, two days after he announced he would step away from his day-to-day duties at One Broad and Normandy Farm Bakery and seek counseling.

Ray told The Post & Courier that he’d “always been the life of the party,” but says he realized pulling his pants at the Oct. 26 cocktail reception down “didn’t go over so well.” He said he would remove flashing from his “repertoire.”

Some have called for a boycott of Ray’s businesses.

