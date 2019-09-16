Former SC governor candidate Warren sells stake in firm

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former SC governor candidate Warren sells stake in firm

By JEFFREY COLLINS
 
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Republican candidate for governor in South Carolina John Warren is selling his stake in the mortgage company he founded and leaving little doubt that his first run for public office in 2018 won’t be his last.

Warren said Monday that he sold his majority stake in Lima One Capital of Greenville to his minority partners.

“My wife and I have a call to serve the people of South Carolina,” Warren told The Associated Press.

Warren, 40, said those plans involve both politics and private service, and he’ll announce more details before year’s end. For now, he’s ruled out a Republican primary challenge of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham or any other run for office in 2020.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and Korean for an August summit at Camp David
FILE - Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Burl Cain discusses the gurney used for lethal injections, Sept. 18, 2009, at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. After nearly every death row inmate in Louisiana asked for clemency en masse, the state's pardon board turned away all 56 petitions this week. Francis Abbott, executive director of Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday, July 28, 2023, that none of the applicants are currently eligible. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
All 56 Louisiana death row clemency petitions turned away for being ineligible
FILE - Southern California players and coaches celebrate after defeating Stanford 31-28 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Column: A bold prognostication of what college football will look like a decade from now

After that?

“I definitely have a passion for a leadership role in this state,” Warren said.

Warren’s challenge of Gov. Henry McMaster in 2018 was his first, and so far only, run for political office. He finished second in a five-way primary and then received 46% in the runoff against the governor, whose candidacy was bolstered by rallies by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as a thank you for McMaster’s early support of Trump.

Warren’s campaign emphasized his four years of active duty in the Marines, including his deployment in Iraq. Lima One Capital was named for Warren’s call sign during his time in the Middle East.

Warren criticized McMaster as a lifelong politician who only became governor because Nikki Haley left the office to be U.N Ambassador when Trump was elected. Warren said McMaster was connected to corrupt consultants who cared more special interests than people, and promised to brink a conservative, business approach to the governor’s office.

Warren founded Lima One Capital with other Marines in 2011. It now has more than 300 full- and part-time employees, specializing in mortgages to real estate investors, and is on track to create more than $1 billion in loans this year.

Lima One involves Marines and other military veterans transitioning into private work because Warren said they are the best employees out there, even if they might need a little extra training.

“There is a lack of understanding of their capabilities and skills,” Warren said. “Veterans are the most capable employees.”

During his run for governor, Warren hired CEO Jeff Tennyson to run the day-to-day operations of the firm.

Lima One Capital plans to keep its headquarters and any jobs currently in Greenville in the city, Tennyson said.

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.