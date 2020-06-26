U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Tucson driver in fatal crash facing 2nd-degree murder charge

 
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Tucson is facing a second-degree murder charge, police said Thursday.

They said 26-year-old Jeremy Jay Sims was driving impaired when the collision occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday and excessive speed also may have been a factor.

Police said Sims fled the scene on foot after the crash and was later found at his home.

He’s been booked into the Pima County Jail and it was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer yet.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene. She’s been identified as 28-year-old Fedyst Fomeche.