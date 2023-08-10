AP Top News at 12:53 a.m. EDT

Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages over 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town

KAHULUI, Hawaii (AP) — A wildfire tore through the heart of the Hawaiian island of Maui in darkness Wednesday, reducing much of a historic town to ash and forcing people to jump into the ocean to flee the flames. At least six people died, dozens were wounded and 271 structures were damaged or destroyed. The fires continued to burn Wednesday afternoon, fueled by strong winds from Hurricane Dora as it passed well south of the Hawaiian islands. Officials feared the death toll could rise. “This is a deeply somber day,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said. “The gravity of losing any life is tragic.