Judges nixes suit against Port Authority by former No. 2 cop

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Judges nixes suit against Port Authority by former No. 2 cop

 
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge in New Jersey tossed a whistleblower suit Thursday that accused the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey of retaliating against a former high-ranking police official.

Jerry Speziale sued in 2014 claiming he was retaliated against after reporting internal violations. The former sheriff of Passaic County, New Jersey, was hired in 2010 as the Port Authority’s deputy superintendent of public safety at a salary of $198,000, according to court filings.

Among Speziale’s claims were that he was denied medical leave benefits to be with his terminally ill wife while she underwent treatment. The Port Authority denied that allegation and other claims in the lawsuit.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo wrote that as a bistate organization, the Port Authority isn’t bound by the New Jersey whistleblower law cited in the lawsuit.

Under its charter dating back nearly 100 years, the Port Authority isn’t liable under a law of one state unless both states have enacted laws that are substantially similar.

Speziale is the public safety director for the city of Paterson. He didn’t return phone and email messages seeking comment Thursday.