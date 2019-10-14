Garbage truck hits utility pole, causes power outage

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida neighborhood lost power after a garbage truck crashed into utility poles, causing one to fall onto a building.

News outlets report that the crash occurred Monday morning in Hollywood.

Police posted photos on social media showing a power pole leaning against a duplex’s roof. The base of another pole is shown broken next to a large pool of water.

Officials didn’t immediately say what caused the crash.

Florida Power & Light says more than 2,000 customers were left briefly without electricity. Most had power restored within a few hours.