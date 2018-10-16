Hawaii police lieutenant pleads not guilty in tax fraud case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Honolulu police lieutenant accused of filing false state income tax returns is scheduled to stand trial in December.

Eric Y.N. Yiu, 54, pleaded not guilty Monday to six counts of filing fraudulent tax returns, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

Judge Colette Garibaldi scheduled Yiu’s trial for the week of Dec. 17.

Yiu remains free on $11,000 bail. He was arrested last week by officers from the Honolulu Police Department’s Professional Standards Office after the state attorney general filed charges.

The false returns were filed for 2011-16, prosecutors said.

The charges stemmed from a joint investigation by Honolulu police, the FBI, the state attorney general and the state Department of Taxation.

Each charge carries a maximum prison term of three years and a $100,000 fine. The attorney general has also served notice to Yiu that if he is convicted of two or more counts, it might seek an enhanced sentence of six years in prison for each count.

Yiu had been working in the department’s Central Receiving Division on restricted duty since June. He has worked with the department for 29 years.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com