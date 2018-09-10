FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Vehicle, volleyball team bus collide south of Plentywood

 
PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle turned in front of a school bus carrying members of northeastern Montana high school volleyball team, causing a collision.

The patrol says the bus carrying Plentywood volleyball players and coaches was northbound late Saturday afternoon when a southbound vehicle made a left-hand turn in front of the bus. The bus pushed the car off the road at an intersection about 15 miles south of Plentywood.

Three of the 20 volleyball players on the bus suffered minor injuries while the driver of the car was hospitalized in Plentywood.

Sheridan County Undersheriff Scott Nelson says investigators believe alcohol was a factor on the part of the car’s driver. Nelson says the patrol will determine if any charges should be filed.