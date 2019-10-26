Woman, 78, gets 22 years for attempted murder of lawyer

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A 78-year-old Louisiana woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for trying to kill her attorney.

Patricia Currie of Mandeville was 75 when she raised a loaded shotgun toward Keith Couture in 2016.

A St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Currie in August of attempted second-degree murder, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years. Prosecutors asked for the 50-year maximum at Thursday’s sentencing by Judge Alan Zaunbrecher, District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Friday.

Couture testified in August that Currie arrived when he was alone, and he found latex gloves on her hands, plastic grocery bags on her feet and a towel across her lap, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

When he asked why she was there, she said she had come to kill him, showed him the shotgun under the towel and raised it toward him, but he wrestled it away, he said.

St. Tammany Parish deputies “discovered the gun was loaded and that she had four additional shotgun shells in her undergarments, as well as a box of ammunition in her car,” Montgomery’s news release said.

Currie testified that she was just trying to scare Couture. He had tried unsuccessfully a few weeks earlier to withdraw as her attorney in a bankruptcy case, the newspaper reported.

Zaunbrecher said the violent nature of the crime, the shotgun, her lack of truthfulness, candor or remorse were mitigated by the fact that she had no prior convictions, according to the news release.

If she serves the whole term, she’ll be 100 at its end.