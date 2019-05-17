FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Family: Pregnant woman’s slaying ‘a nightmare’

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a pregnant Chicago woman whose baby was cut from her womb (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the family a 19-year-old who was killed and whose baby was cut from her womb says what they’re going through is “a nightmare, a horror film.”

Julie Contreras is a spokeswoman for relatives of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, whose body was found in a garbage can this week. She spoke Friday before a court hearing for three people charged in the killing.

Other news
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan
AfD co-leaders Tino Chrupalla, left, and Alice Weidel arrive at the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, federal party conference at the Magdeburg Messe, Germany, Friday, July 28, 2023. The 10-year-old AfD gathered in the eastern city of Magdeburg for a convention stretching over the next two weekends at which it plans to choose candidates and set its policy platform for next June's European Parliament election. (Carsten Koall/dpa via AP)
German far-right leader urges conservatives to break down ‘firewall’ against his party
Shiite Muslims beat their chests to show their grief during a procession marking Ashoura in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ashoura, marks the tenth day of the Muslim month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in the 7th century. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
Millions of Shiite Muslims across the world commemorate the mourning day of Ashoura

Contreras said the family wanted to see justice for Ochoa-Lopez, and for the defendants to be held without bail.

A short time later Judge Susana Ortiz denied bail for 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, her 24-year-old daughter Desiree Figueroa and Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak. The Figueroas are charged with murder, while Bobak is charged with the concealment of a homicide.

The baby boy is not expected to survive.

___

1:35 p.m.

Prosecutors say a Chicago woman charged with killing a pregnant 19-year-old and cutting her baby from her womb put the victim’s body in a garbage can hidden on the side of her garage before calling 911 and saying she’d just given birth and the baby wasn’t breathing.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy says firefighters took the baby and 46-year-old Clarissa Figueroa to a hospital. The baby is not expected survive.

Murphy said Figueroa had blood on her upper body and face, but an examination showed no signs consistent with a woman who had just delivered a baby.

Figueroa and her daughter, 24-year-old Desiree Figueroa, were ordered held without bond on murder charges Friday.

Murphy says after the killing, Desiree Figueroa drove Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s vehicle to her sister’s house. He says a traffic camera captured her driving the car.

___

1:20 p.m.

A 46-year-old Chicago woman charged with killing a pregnant 19-year-old and cutting her baby from her womb told her family last October that she was pregnant, and later posted on Facebook an ultrasound and photos of a room decorated for a baby.

Prosecutor James Murphy said Friday that Clarissa Figueroa told her 24-year-old daughter that she was pregnant not long after her adult son died in 2018 of natural causes. He says the daughter, Desiree Figueroa, was surprised because her mother had previously had her fallopian tubes tied to prevent pregnancy.

Murphy says Clarissa Figueroa later told her daughter that she needed her help getting a baby. He says the mother met the victim, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, through a Facebook page for pregnant women and lured her to her home, where the Figueroas strangled Ochoa-Lopez and cut her baby son from her womb.

___

12:50 p.m.

A prosecutor says a pregnant Chicago teen who was killed and whose baby was cut from her womb was strangled while being shown a photo album of the late son and brother of her attackers.

The prosecutor told Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz on Friday that 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez managed to get her fingers under the cord around her neck and that the woman strangling her, 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, then yelled at her daughter, “You’re not doing your f---ing job!”

The prosecutor says the daughter, 24-year-old Desiree Figueroa, then pried Ochoa-Lopez’s fingers from the cord while her mother continued to strangle the teen.

Ortiz denied bond to the Figueroas, who are charged with murder, and to Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, who is charged with concealment of a homicide.

Prosecutors say Clarisa Figueroa’s adult son died last year of natural causes.