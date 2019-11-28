Widow of man killed in knife attack avoids foreclosure

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — The widow of a Massachusetts teacher killed by a knife-wielding suspect has avoided foreclosure after donors stepped up to help.

The Boston Herald reports Rosemary Heath has received more than $122,000 from more than 2,000 donors through an online fundraising drive launched by her family.

Among the large donations was $30,000 from businessman Ernie Boch Jr. and $10,000 from the restaurant chain Bertucci’s.

Heath says a foreclosure auction slated for Dec. 27 will be called off thanks to the generosity.

Heath’s husband, George, died in May 2016 when he tried to stop a man with a knife at a Bertucci’s restaurant in a Taunton mall.

The 53-year-old Heath has said she couldn’t afford to pay her mortgage after losing her job because of post traumatic stress disorder from the attack.

