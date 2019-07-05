Maryland agency outlines response to cybersecurity incident

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Department of Labor has started notifying about 78,000 customers about potential unauthorized activity in two of its database systems.

The department said Friday that while some personally identifiable information may have been accessed without authorization, an investigation by the department has not found any misuse of data.

The department says it started the investigation earlier this year and found that files stored on the Literacy Works Information System and a legacy unemployment insurance database were subject to possible unauthorized access through the internet.

The department says a full review of protocols and security measures has been done to prevent future incidents.

It’s urging people who were impacted to monitor their accounts. Those affected also will be offered two years of free credit monitoring through an independent service.