FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man who tackled Rand Paul says he wasn’t thinking rationally

By BRUCE SCHREINER
 
Share

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Rand Paul’s attacker acknowledged Tuesday that he wasn’t thinking rationally when he tackled Paul while the Republican senator was doing yard work at his Kentucky home.

An apologetic Rene Boucher told a jury that he attacked Paul after watching the senator start forming a brush pile near their property line in an upscale Bowling Green subdivision.

“It was an irrational thing I did, and it’s two minutes of my life I wish I could take back,” Boucher said. “What I did was wrong.”

The day before the 2017 attack, which left Paul with several broken ribs, Boucher said he had burned another brush pile that Paul had created near the property line. Boucher said he doused that pile with gasoline and set it on fire. An explosion burned his face, neck and arms, and Boucher said he was still in severe pain the next day when he attacked Paul.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Recounting the attack, Boucher testified that he ran at Paul at about three-quarters speed.

“My left shoulder hit his ribs and broke his ribs, and for that I am very sorry,” Boucher said.

Earlier Tuesday, radiologist Sean Willgruber, who helped Paul on and off an examination table after the attack, testified that Paul was walking with a “grandmother shuffle.”

Paul needed three or four times longer to get on the table than patients routinely do, Willgruber said. He testified that “it wouldn’t be unheard of” for people who had suffered broken ribs to deal with continued pain.

In his lawsuit against Boucher, Paul is seeking up to $500,000 in compensatory damages and up to $1 million in punitive damages.

Boucher’s lawyer, Matt Baker, has conceded that a “reasonable award” might be in order for Paul’s pain and suffering but has said no punitive damages should be awarded.

Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced to 30 days behind bars. He served most of his time at a federal prison in Illinois. He also was fined $10,000 and served 100 hours of community service. Federal prosecutors have appealed the sentence, saying 21 months of prison time would have been appropriate.

While questioning Boucher, Paul’s lawyer, Tom Kerrick, wondered whether Boucher had an obsession about his yard. Kerrick also noted that Boucher never filed a complaint with the neighborhood homeowners association about Paul’s yard maintenance. Boucher said Tuesday that he talked to the HOA president but conceded he didn’t “put anything in writing.”

Boucher testified that he had hauled away previous brush piles accumulated by Paul without asking the senator.

Boucher said he tried to talk to Paul about his lawn maintenance concerns but was rebuffed.

“He’d turn around and walk into the house and not want to acknowledge my presence,” Boucher said.

During his testimony Monday, Paul maintained that he kept any brush pile on his own property. Three neighbors who are friends of Paul and his wife testified Tuesday they were not aware of any dispute between Paul and Boucher before the attack.

Paul’s wife, Kelley, testified Tuesday that she was “utterly shocked” by the attack. She wasn’t at home at the time. When she arrived home, she said, she knew immediately he was badly hurt.

“He was shallow breathing, short of breath, dead white, blood coming out of his eye,” she said.

Asked if there had been any dispute with Boucher, she replied “no.”

“We never had any idea that he harbored any kind of hatred or rage or anger toward us at all,” she said.

Rand Paul, a former GOP presidential candidate, testified Monday that he feared for his life after suffering the surprise attack. Besides the broken ribs, Paul also later developed pneumonia.

On Tuesday, the jury visited the neighborhood to get a look at the scene of the attack.

The case could go to the jury as soon as Wednesday, attorneys said.